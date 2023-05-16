Man Strolls Into Home of Biden’s National Security Adviser Undetected
KNOCK KNOCK
Despite Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s security detail, an unknown and likely-intoxicated man was able to waltz into his D.C. home late one April night. It’s an incident that the Secret Service is continuing to investigate as one of concern, according to The Washington Post. Sullivan’s status as a White House adviser grants him constant Secret Service protection, making it all the more shocking that a man was able to enter his home at around 3 a.m. and be escorted out by Sullivan himself before Secret Service agents were even alerted to the intruder. A person briefed on the incident told the Post that there was no evidence of forced entry or break-in at the home. “While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to the Post. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”