Man Sues Georgia Hospital For ‘Losing’ Part of His Skull
HEAD INTO HELL
A man is suing an Emory Healthcare hospital in Atlanta, Georgia for allegedly losing a piece of his skull in 2022. After suffering a brain bleed, Fernando Cluster had part of his skull removed during surgery. According to the suit filed on Aug. 8, when he returned to the hospital to have the fragment put back in his head, “there were several bone flaps with incomplete or missing patient identification,” and Emory “could not be certain which if any of these belonged” to Cluster. He instead received a synthetic bone flap, which the complaint says, included a longer hospital stay and also caused an infection and that required another surgery. The hospital’s “negligence,” Cluster alleges, have kept him from working, strained his relationships and permanently injured him. The lawsuit does not specify how much he is seeking in damages. A spokesperson for Emory told CNN it does not comment on pending litigation, but “is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for patients and those we serve in our communities.”