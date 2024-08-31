Man Says Vegas Hotel Scorpion Sting Ruined His Sex Life: Lawsuit
RUDE AWAKENING
A California man alleges he was left with erectile dysfunction and PTSD after suffering a scorpion sting to the testicles at The Venetian in Las Vegas in 2023, according to a lawsuit he filed Aug. 27. Michael Farchi, 62, says he was sleeping in the luxury resort’s Palazzo Tower when he got the rude awakening. Farchi’s wife, Batia, is also filing a claim due to the alleged effect the injury has had on their sex life. “She is alleging that their sexual relationship has suffered significantly since the sting,” one of Farchi’s attorneys, Brian Virag, told 8 News Now. Farchi and Batia allege that the hotel breached its duty of care by failing to properly clean the room and ensure that it is free of bed bugs and other pests, such as scorpions. The lawsuit added that the hotel was aware of its pest problem after a previous infestation. Farchi’s lawyers have revealed photos of a scorpion allegedly gripping his underwear as proof. “It really doesn’t matter, so much, how it got there,” said Virag, explaining that the hotel’s knowledge of the problem is “obviously the main point here.” Farchi is seeking a jury trial to determine monetary damages.