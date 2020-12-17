Man Sues Parents for Throwing Away His ‘Irreplaceable’ Porn Stash—and Actually Wins
‘DID YOU A BIG FAVOR’
A Michigan judge ruled in favor of a man suing his parents for monetary damages for throwing away his porn stash. David Werking, 42, moved back in with his parents Beth and Paul Werking in Michigan after a divorce. After he moved back out, David Werking expected his parents would ship his belongings—including his treasurer trove of porn magazines and sex toys—to his new place in Indiana. Instead, they informed him they had disposed of it. “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” Paul Werking wrote in an email. David Werking estimates the porn collection is worth about $29,000, according to the Associated Press. “This was a collection of often irreplaceable items and property,” David’s attorney, Miles Greengard, said. The parties have until mid-February to submit written submissions for damages.