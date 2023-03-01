CHEAT SHEET
    Man Survives a Month Alone in the Amazon by Eating Bugs, Drinking Urine

    MAN VS. WILD

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    A Scarlet ibis stands in trees in Cabo Orange National Park on the coast of Amapa state, near the mouth of the Oiapoque river, northern Brazil, April 3, 2017.

    Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

    Surviving alone in the Amazon is not easy, and for one man it included eating bugs and drinking his own urine. Jhonatan Acosta, of Bolivia, was out on a hunting trip when he was separated from his friends and left to fend for himself in the world’s largest rainforest. His ordeal ended up lasting a whopping 31 days, before search-and-rescue teams finally found him with the help of a specially trained dog named “Titan.” If Acosta’s story is confirmed, it would be one of the longest known instances of lone survival in the Amazon. “I asked God for rain. If it hadn’t rained, I would not have survived,” Acosta told Unitel TV., recalling catching the rainwater in his boots as he was bitten by a variety of wild animals. According to his sister, he also went toe-to-toe with a wild pig and narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger.

