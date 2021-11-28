CHEAT SHEET
Man Survives Flight from Guatemala City to Miami Hiding in Landing Gear
A 26-year-old man is believed to have hidden in the landing gear of American Airlines Flight 1182 from Guatemala City to Miami-Dade airport on Saturday. Photos posted on social media show the man shortly after landing, looking disheveled and shaky before he sat down on the tarmac. U.S. Customs and Border Protection took him into custody, confirming he “attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft.” Law enforcement officers met the flight after the crew reportedly alerted them to a potential “security issue” in the landing gear. The flight is around 2.5 hours.