Man Suspected of Being Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro
BUSTED
A man suspected of being Do Kwon, the creator of failed cryptocurrency TerraUSD, was arrested in Montenegro on Thursday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry. Kwon had been in hiding since September, when South Korean authorities issued a warrant and Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest. (Kwon has denied being on the run and called the charges “politically motivated” but has refused to give up his location.) The collapse of his so-called “stablecoin” lost thousands of dollars in individual savings and set off a chain reaction that wiped out more than $40 billion from the crypto economy. The SEC charged him last month with orchestrating a “multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud.” Montenegro’s interior minister said Kwon was detained at an airport in the capital city of Podgorica with false documents. They were awaiting official confirmation of his identity.