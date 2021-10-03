Man Swallows Two Pounds of Nails and Knives to Stop Drinking

Read it at BBC
A Lithuanian man trying to stop drinking swallowed more than two pounds of metal—including nails, nuts, knives and screws—to try to kick the habit, according to the BBC. Some of the pieces were more than four inches long, according to local press reports. The surgeon who performed a three-hour surgery to remove the metal called the situation “unique” but not entirely unknown. “We usually find pennies,” Sarunas Dailidenas, the surgeon who performed the surgery said. The man, who was not named, is expected to survive.