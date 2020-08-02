Man Threatened to Shoot Up Fort Hood in Retaliation for Vanessa Guillen Murder: Cops
RAGE
San Antonio police arrested a 48-year-old man Saturday for allegedly threatening to open fire on Fort Hood and its soldiers in retaliation for the murder of Vanessa Guillen. Mario Eloy Pena is charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly writing on Facebook that he would carry out the attack in response to Guillen’s death. While police investigated, he reportedly goaded them: “F*ck SAC [sic] PD. DETECTIVES GOING TO LOOK FOR ME AT MY SIS CASA... I’M HERE. HOME... NOT IN FT. HOOD.” According to police, Pena has a history of violent offenses committed in California. In April, a fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, allegedly beat Guillen to death with a hammer and disposed of her body with a machete and quick-dry cement. She had noted in conversation with him that his relationship with the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier was against military policy.