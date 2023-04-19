WATCH: Grown Man Throws Temper Tantrum on Southwest Flight Over Crying Baby
BATTLE OF THE BABIES
Two crybabies, both alike in indignity, faced off on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida on Tuesday. However, the temper tantrum was much more age-appropriate for the crying toddler than for the adult man who decided to throw a fit about it. Passengers looked on agape as the man went on an expletive-laced tirade to an unfortunate flight attendant, eventually screaming, “We are in a fucking tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber, and you want to talk to me about being fucking OK?!” When the flight attendant criticized the man for yelling, he exclaimed, “So is the baby!” before the flight attendant shot back, “OK, so, you’re a man.” The passenger even had the gall to ask if the baby had paid extra in order to be able to cry on the plane. All passengers were eventually forced to deplane, so police officers could punish the man with a strict time-out.