Man Urinating Off Bridge in Berlin Causes Multiple Injuries on Tour Boat Below

A man urinating off the Jannowitz Bridge in Berlin injured several people below on a tour boat on the Spree River, according to the Berlin Fire Department. The stream of urine from overhead reportedly caused a number of passengers to jump up in surprise in the Friday night incident, hitting their heads as the boat passed under the low lying bridge. The BBC reports that four people were taken to the hospital for head lacerations. Police have filed assault charges against the unknown man for what they described as “abnormal behavior.”