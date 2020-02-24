CHEAT SHEET
    Man Wearing Burqa Steals Almost $1M in Jewelry From Luxury Piaget Store: Police

    JEWELRY BANDIT

    Emma Tucker

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    A man wearing a burqa fled the luxury Piaget jewelry store in Manhattan’s upscale Hudson Yards complex on Sunday with nearly $1 million worth of necklaces and watches, police said. The man’s face was masked by the burqa—which is worn by Muslim women in certain cultures—and could not be identified, police added. The man reportedly walked into the store Sunday afternoon and asked the store clerk to look at a necklace priced at about $21,000. The employee questioned the man after noticing that he was suspiciously wearing one of the store’s watches, when the suspect squirted a spray bottle at the clerk and bolted from the store with the necklace and two watches. Piaget reportedly said the value of the three items was around $800,600.

