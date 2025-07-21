Man Wearing Necklace Dies After Being Sucked Into MRI Machine

A man has died following a freak accident in which he was sucked into an MRI machine while wearing a heavy metal chain around his neck. The 61-year-old, identified by CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island as Keith McAllister, died on Thursday, one day after the Nassau County Police Department first reported the incident at the Nassau Open MRI facility in Westbury, New York. Police said a person had entered an MRI room unauthorized while a scan was in progress. McAllister was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, which caused him to be pulled into the powerful magnetic resonance imaging device. The 61-year-old suffered a “medical episode” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The victim’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, told News 12 Long Island station she was undergoing an MRI scan on her knee and asked the technician to allow her husband in the room to help her off the table. She added that he wore the 20-pound necklace around his neck for weight training. According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, MRI machines are so powerful once in use they can “fling a wheelchair across the room.”