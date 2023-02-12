Man Who Allegedly Attacked Democratic Congresswoman Has History of Violent, Lewd Incidents
LONG RAP SHEET
The Washington, D.C. man accused of assaulting Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) at her apartment on Thursday has been accused in several violent and lewd incidents over the past eight years, CBS News reported. Kendrid Hamlin, 26, was previously jailed for 35 days after he spit blood on one Capitol Police officer, kicked another in the groin, and bit another after they took him to the hospital for medical care. He was also arrested for shoplifting from a D.C. supermarket (the charges were dropped) and engaging in a lewd and obscene sexual act in public (he pleaded guilty)—along with a host of bench warrants for failing to appear in court for other cases. Hamlin was accused of attacking Craig with a closed fist after she wouldn’t let him into her apartment to use the bathroom. He will face charges in federal court on Monday.