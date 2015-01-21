Man Who Blew Up Pregnant Woman Caught

CHEAT SHEET
Sirul Azhar Umar, 43, a Malaysian police commando convicted of murdering a pregnant Mongolian socialite, has been arrested in Australia. Sirul shot Altantuya Shaaribuu twice in the head and then wrapped her body in explosives and blew her up. However, it is unclear whether or not Australia will extradite him, as the country does not allow the extradition of suspects who could face the death penalty. Malaysia is demanding his return.