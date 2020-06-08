Man Who Drove Car Into Seattle Protest Crowd and Shot a Man Is Reportedly in Custody
A man who drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday evening and shot someone as he fled the scene is reportedly in custody. The sickening moment in which the man rammed a crowd of protesters before leaving the car waving a gun was captured on video that has been shared widely online. Seattle Fire officials say they transported a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound from the scene and he is in a stable condition. People in the crowd said the victim, named online by a local journalist as “Daniel,” was a hero who was protecting others when he got shot. Police said they recovered the gun and don’t believe there were any other victims. The incident came as authorities sought to calm protesters by vowing greater scrutiny of police with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announcing an emergency order to require that police turn on their body cameras during demonstrations.