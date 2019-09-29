CHEAT SHEET
HMMM
Man Who Drove Car Through Chicago Area Mall Charged With Terrorism
Police have filed state terrorism charges against a man who allegedly drove an SUV through a suburban shopping mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Sept. 20. The man, 22-year-old Javier Garcia, allegedly drove through the front of a Sears store into the mall, smashing into a Forever 21 and sending shoppers running for safety. Officials believe Garcia acted alone, and have not determined a motive for the attack. “Police have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person and/or store within Sears or Woodfield Mall,” according to a police press release. The suspect may have been suffering from a medical condition, according to Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf. Under Illinois law, terrorism is “any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing (5) or more businesses of any type. Substantial damage means monetary damage greater than $100,000,” according to Schaumburg police. Garcia was also charged with felony criminal damage to property, but no federal charges have been brought against him.