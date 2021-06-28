Man Who Gunned Down Two Black People Made ‘Racist Statements’: DA
TARGETED ATTACK
Local officials say a man who shot and killed two Black people on Saturday in Winthrop, Massachusetts, had made racist and anti-Semitic statements, NBC Boston reports. The man, identified by authorities as 28-year old Nathan Allen, first stole a truck crashed into a building, then fled on foot and opened fire on two people before being fatally shot by police after they arrived at the scene. The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime after authorities discovered his “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals,” the local DA said Sunday. Allen, who had no criminal history, walked past people who weren’t Black before opening fire on Ramona Cooper, an Air Force veteran, and David Green, a former state trooper, who were both shot multiple times. “These families deserve answers and we will find out what happened here,” said Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County district attorney.