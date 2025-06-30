Man Who Helped Florida Shark Attack Victim Now Facing Deportation
A man who rushed into the water to help after a 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark in Florida earlier this month was reportedly arrested a few days later for driving without a license and may be facing deportation. Luis Alvarez, 30, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on June 14 while driving without headlights on, according to Fort Myers News-Press. He is from Boaco, Nicaragua, and now faces deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the local newspaper reported. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 9. Days before his arrest, on June 11, 9-year-old Leah Lendel was snorkeling in Boca Grande when she was attacked by a shark. She nearly lost her hand, but it was successfully reattached after quick actions from bystanders and an airlift to a Tampa hospital. Her family said in a statement at the time that nearby construction workers helped them make a tourniquet to stop the blood loss and dial 911. One of the men who helped, Raynel Lugo, told Fox 4 News that Alvarez ran into the water to try and scare away the shark and bring Leah’s sister to shore. “He’s a real decent guy, a family guy,” he told the station.