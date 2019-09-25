CHEAT SHEET
Man Who Created the Labradoodle: I Released the ‘Frankenstein’ Monster of Dogs
A dog breeder with the Royal Guide Dog Association of Australia who created the popular labradoodle—by mixing a Labrador with a poodle—says he has come to regret it. Wally Conron created the hybrid breed in 1989 to find a solution for a blind woman whose husband was allergic to dog hair, but he now says it was a terrible mistake because the dogs are too crazy or unhealthy to make reliable guide dogs. “I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” Conron told the Australian Broadcast Corporation this week. He says he is horrified to see how far people have taken the hybrid, which has become one of the world’s most popular mixed-breeds, and has inspired expansions to groodles (golden retrievers and poodles) and even spoodles (spaniels and poodles). “I find that the biggest majority are either crazy or have a hereditary problem,” he said, referring to the breed’s high mortality rate. “I do see some damn nice labradoodles but they’re few and far between.”