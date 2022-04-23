CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Who Set Himself on Fire at Supreme Court Dies
BRAZEN
Read it at USA Today
The individual who set himself ablaze Friday evening on the steps of the United States Supreme Court has died. CNN identified the brazen man as Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado. Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police haven't released many details about the incident but declared Saturday that the individual died from injuries sustained at the scene of the self-inflicted fire. Upon emergency personnel being called, Park Police airlifted the man to a nearby hospital. (Family members of the deceased man didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's requests for comment.)