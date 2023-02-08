Man Who Shot Blanks in California Synagogue Charged With Hate Crime
INSIDIOUS
A San Francisco man has been charged with multiple hate crime felonies after allegedly shooting blank rounds in a Jewish synagogue. Dmitri Mishin, 51, was arrested last Friday after allegedly entering the synagogue and making a statement before pulling out a gun. Police believe Mishin had entered a theater only a few blocks away the day before. He faces two counts of threatening the right to exercise religion, six misdemeanors involving brandishing a replica firearm, as well as disturbing a religious meeting. He could face more than 10 years in prison if found guilty. “This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it.”