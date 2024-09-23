Man Who Smashed Ai Weiwei Sculpture ‘Well-Known’ in Art World for ‘Series of Disturbing Episodes’
MYSTERY MENACE
A vandal has been caught on camera smashing a sculpture by noted Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at an exhibit in Italy — and the gallery says the man has a track record of "disturbing" acts of destruction. The incident took place on Friday, CNN reports, at the Palazzo Fava gallery in Bologna, Italy. Footage posted to the artist’s Instagram account shows someone approaching the sculpture, titled “Porcelain Cube,” before pushing it over and breaking up its various components to then hold one of the pieces above his head. Local press report that a 57-year-old Czech national was arrested after being detained by museum security. While the man’s identity has not yet been released, Arturo Galansino, the exhibit’s curator, claims to have “unfortunately” encountered the individual before. “I know the author of this inconsiderate gesture from a series of disturbing and damaging episodes over the years involving various exhibitions and institutions in Florence,” he said. A spokesperson for the gallery added, “Ai Weiwei worried that no one was hurt and then asked that the remains of the work be covered and taken away.” The sculpture’s since understood to have been replaced by a life-size print of the destroyed piece.