Man Who Tried to Save Neighbor From Dog Attack Accidentally Kills Him With Crossbow
A Massachusetts man who armed himself with a crossbow to save his neighbor from a vicious dog attack accidentally killed his neighbor while fending off the dogs, authorities said Thursday. According to officials, the man heard his neighbor—who was also his friend—shouting for help on Wednesday afternoon and grabbed his legally owned hunting crossbow to go help him. He then went to his neighbor's apartment, where the dogs were attempting to attack the neighbor, who was barricaded behind a door. The man stood at the bottom of a stairwell and shot towards the dogs on the landing. The arrow hit one dog, but then went through the door and hit the neighbor. A young girl, who was also in the apartment, was unharmed. Officials said one of the dogs belonged to the deceased neighbor, and the other dog was owned by the neighbor's girlfriend. When police responded to the scene, the dogs showed aggression and were killed after being shot multiple times.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said the neighbor's death appeared to be accidental, and described the man as a “good Samaritan” who was cooperating with officials in their investigation. Harrington added that the man was in a “very stressful circumstance” and was “very distraught.” She said she did not anticipate criminal charges for the man.