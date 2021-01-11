Man Who Wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ to Capitol Riot IDed: CNN
NAME & SHAME
The man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt to Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has been identified as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia, according to CNN. A photo of Packer wearing the sweatshirt—referencing the largest concentration camp in the Holocaust, where the Nazis killed over 1 million people—went viral following the insurrection. According to a person who knows Packer who spoke to CNN, the Virginia resident has “been always extreme and very vocal about his beliefs.” Packer has yet to be charged with a crime, though several of the more infamous participants in Wednesday’s riot have since been arrested, including Richard Barnett, who was pictured in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and Adam Johnson, who was pictured taking her lectern.