Ax-Wielding Attacker Invades Brazilian Daycare, Killing 4 Children
NO GREATER PAIN
A 25-year-old man invaded a daycare center in Blumenau, Brazil, on Wednesday, killing four children and injuring at least three others, officials said. The man reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, jumped the daycare’s wall, and attacked the children with a hatchet at random. All of the injured victims were under the age of 3, according to hospital officials. Parents flocked to the Bom Pastor daycare center as news of the attack spread. The assailant surrendered himself and was taken into police custody later that morning. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reacted to the vicious attack on Twitter. “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children,” he wrote in Portuguese. “My condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity that occurred at the Bom Pastor day care center.”