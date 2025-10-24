Man Wielding Knife Arrested Near U.S. Embassy Ahead of Trump Visit
A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a knife at police outside the U.S. embassy in Japan. It comes three days before Donald Trump is due to visit Tokyo, the capital. A man in his 30s was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. local time in an incident that wounded an officer, Reuters reports. He is understood to have pointed the kitchen knife towards riot police, per reports from the local newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. As the man was apprehended, one of the arresting officers received a knife injury on their heel. It is not clear how the injury occurred, and authorities have not yet revealed a motive. Public broadcaster NHK reports the suspect hasn’t made any comments about the U.S. or Trump during his interview. Trump will arrive in Japan on Oct. 27 as part of a wider diplomatic tour of Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. While in Japan, he is expected to meet with the country’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Up to 18,000 officers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department have been mobilized for the visit. In South Korea, he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.