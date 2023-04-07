CHEAT SHEET
Man Wielding Pistol Arrested as He Tries to Enter Russia’s Defense Ministry
A man with a pistol was arrested Friday morning as he tried to enter the premises of Russia’s Defense Ministry in Moscow, according to Russian state media. The unnamed man was detained at a checkpoint in front of the ministry’s main building on the Frunzenskaya Embankment in the center of the capital. The TASS news agency said the man was shouting and waving his arms around before being “promptly detained,” and there were no casualties in the incident. His weapon has been sent for examination but appears to be an air pistol, the agency said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of “petty hooliganism” and has since been sent for psychiatric evaluation.