Man With Russian ID Allegedly Flew to U.S. Without Passport or Ticket
BIZARRE
A man with Russian and Israeli identification was charged after allegedly getting on a plane from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Los Angeles International Airport last month with neither a passport nor a ticket, according to court documents. Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava “gave false and misleading information about his travel to the United States, including initially telling CBP that he left his U.S. passport on the airplane.” The complaint also stated that Ochigava was seen changing seats, taking “two meals during each meal service, and at one point attempted to eat the chocolate that belonged to members of the cabin crew.” An FBI affidavit disclosed that Ochigava told the law enforcement agency last month that he hadn’t slept in three days and “did not remember how he got on the plane.” Scandinavian Airlines issued a statement to The Post, saying they “already altered some procedures at gate after the incident took place.” One crew member told the newspaper that most passengers “ignored” his attempts at small talk.