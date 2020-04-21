CHEAT SHEET
Manafort Deputy Rick Gates Will Serve Rest of Sentence at Home
REQUEST GRANTED
Read it at Courthouse News
Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s former deputy, will be released from prison on house arrest to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Courthouse News reports. Gates’ wife is being treated for cancer, and his travel to and from jail to serve his sentence on weekends would pose a heightened risk to her, a Washington, D.C., judge ruled. The one-time Republican operative was sentenced in 2019 to three years’ probation and 45 days in jail for financial crimes and lying to the FBI even after testifying extensively against his former boss and against Roger Stone. Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, has been released from prison as a result of the pandemic, as has Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti.