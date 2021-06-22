COVID Outbreak in Florida Government Building Kills Two
PANDEMIC PANIC
The main office building used by employees of Manatee County in Florida was forced to close its doors after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19 and two people died. Building employees were ordered to leave Friday so the facility could be disinfected. County officials didn’t say how many employees tested positive but it was reported by county administrator Dr. Scott Hopes that fully vaccinated employees in the IT department didn’t contract COVID-19 despite being in close proximity to infected individuals.
Last month, a vote to repeal COVID safety measures was approved by the board of county commissioners. This went in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide orders. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions were suspended by the governor back in May in an effort to boost Florida’s economy. The building reopened on Monday with face masks optional for employees and visitors. Unvaccinated residents are “encouraged” to wear masks.