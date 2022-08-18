Manchester City Soccer Player Boasted of Sex With ‘10,000 Women,’ Rape Accuser Says
‘THE DOOR IS LOCKED’
After “forcefully” sexually assaulting her, one of eight women who have accused Benjamin Mendy of sexual abuse told a jury Thursday that the French soccer player told her he’d had sex with 10,000 women before warning her not to tell anyone about what had just happened. Mendy, a defender for Manchester City Football Club, is facing eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault. He has denied all charges against him. The alleged victim who testified on Thursday, identified only as Woman Two, told the Chester Crown Court that Mendy had taken her phone at an afterparty in Oct. 2020, leading her upstairs to a bedroom. There, Mendy allegedly coerced her into undressing, telling her that “the door is locked anyway,” she recalled. She said that Mendy had then raped her for roughly 15 minutes, leaving her bleeding. “My body was so tense. It was just this pain,” she said. “What makes me really upset is how many times I said no.”