Manchester Police Arrest Two British Teens Over Texas Synagogue Siege
UNTANGLING THE WEB
Two British teens were arrested Sunday in Manchester, England as investigators tried to piece together the chain of events that led to the Texas synagogue siege Saturday, which saw British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, 44, shot dead after a standoff with police in Colleyville. Four people, including the rabbi, were held hostage for several hours by Akram, who is believed to have arrived in the U.S. on a tourist visa despite being known to British police. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss described the attack as an “act of terrorism and anti-Semitism.” Akram’s brother apologized for his brother’s actions and said he had been suffering from mental health issues. Akram was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani terrorist dubbed ‘Lady Al Qaeda,’ who is serving 86 years for attempting to kill U.S. servicemen. All of the hostages escaped unharmed.