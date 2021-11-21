Manchester United Boots Manager After Yet Another Loss

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Manchester United has fired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of defeats, including Saturday’s 4-1 loss. “It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the storied soccer club said in a statement. “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.” Solskjaer’s survival has been in doubt for weeks as the team lost four of its last five league matches. Assistant coach Michael Carrick is temporarily taking over.