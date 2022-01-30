Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend Harriet Robson
OUT OF LINE
British soccer club Manchester United has issued a statement condemning violence after its star player Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson posted an audio clip and several disturbing photos alleging he assaulted her. A spokesperson said the team “did not condone violence of any kind” but would wait to consider any discipline after “the facts have been established.” Robson, a social media influencer, posted a number of photos which have since been removed on her Instagram story late Saturday that showed her bleeding face, bruises on her arms and legs, and a caption that read: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.” The images have since been removed. The couple had split up in 2020 after Greenwood broke quarantine regulations by sneaking two Icelandic models into a team hotel. Greater Manchester Police have also confirmed they are “aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”