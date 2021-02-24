Manchin Finds Brief Love on Left for ‘Doing the Right Thing’ for ‘Wrong Reasons’

Progressives have finally found something they like about Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV): his defiance against Neera Tanden.

Over the past several days, liberal activists have lauded Manchin’s decision to vote against Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, in public and private, creating something that resembles an unholy ad hoc alliance between the left and the leading conservative Democrat they revile in Congress.

The camaraderie isn’t expected to last long. It only applies to a very specific situation, for a very brief period of time, to garner a very specific result, progressives say. They have made their opposition to Manchin clear. And they’re aware of the irony. What it does represent, however, is one of the sharper twists to emerge early into the Biden administration, when the two wings of the Democratic Party have independently converged to take down a shared target.