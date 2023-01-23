M&M’s Ditches ‘Spokescandies’ After Tucker Carlson Complained About Their Sexiness
‘SHOES CAN BE POLARIZING’
M&M’s announced Monday that it will no longer use its famous cartoon character “spokescandies” after apparently getting sick of dealing with waves of conservative uproar about the way the animated chocolates dress. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies,” a statement posted on the M&M’s Twitter account read. “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.” The comment appeared to make reference to a Tucker Carlson rant last year complaining that the candy company was making the characters “less sexy” by changing their footwear. The company said it would indefinitely pause using its spokescandies and would instead use comedian Maya Rudolph in their place. “We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” the statement added.