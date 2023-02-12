M&M’s Owner Fined After Employees Fall in Vat of Chocolate

CHEAT SHEET
A Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory has been fined $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate last summer. The workers fell into the partially filled tank of chocolate while doing maintenance and emergency responders had to cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to free them, officials said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the workers weren’t authorized to work in the tanks and didn’t have the proper training on safely dealing with the equipment, citing Mars Wrigley Confectionary for the incident, which took place last June in Elizabethtown. Both employees were taken to the hospital afterward but weren’t injured, according to a Lancaster County dispatch at the time.