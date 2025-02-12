Celebrity

Mandy Moore Blasts Amazon for Delivering Package to In-Laws’ Ruined L.A. Home

BURNED OUT

The “This Is Us” actress shared a picture of a box perched on the edge of the fire-ravaged property.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Mandy Moore.
John Nacion/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘SNL’ Alum Shocks With Confession About O.J. Simpson Episode
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Will Save the Flailing Marvel Universe
Nick Schager
CelebrityHow Kanye Tricked Super Bowl Advertisers Into Promoting Swastika Shirts
Joey McFadden
Celebrity‘Real Housewives’ Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove ‘Multiple’ Brain Tumors
Liam Archacki
Hot TakesThe ‘Severance’ Masturbation Story Is Actually Important
Gayle Sequeira