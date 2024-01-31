Manga Artist Found Dead After Criticizing Live Action Adaptation
TRAGIC
Japanese manga artist Ashihara Hinako was found dead Monday near Tokyo, in what police believe is a possible suicide, according to Variety. She was 50. Fans of Ashihara are speculating that the artist’s death is related to a recent live action adaptation of her manga Sexy Tanaka-san, which finished airing on Nippon Television in December. Ashihara had expressed disapproval of the show’s deviations from her original material and taken over the writing of the final two episodes. Ashihara apologized on Sunday for her dissent, the same day she was reported missing. Ashihara’s family issued a brief statement through her publisher, Shogakukan. “We have lost our beloved family member and are in a state of bewilderments,” they said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.