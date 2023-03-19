Manhattan DA to Employees: We Won’t ‘Tolerate Attempts to Intimidate Our Office’
NICE TRY
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who could potentially charge Donald Trump next week for an alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, blasted out an email to employees on Saturday with the assurance that “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Politico reported. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” the email read. His message comes after Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to claim he’ll be arrested on Tuesday, pushing his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back.” Bragg didn’t mention Trump’s post, only noting “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”