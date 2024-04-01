Manhattan DA Wants Gag Order Expanded Following Trump’s Attacks on Judge’s Daughter

The Manhattan district attorney’s office asked a judge to confirm that an earlier order muzzling Donald Trump from going after people involved in his hush money case also prevents him from attacking their family members, pointing out that the former president’s “dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric” has recently been aimed at the daughter of the judge handling his case.

“To the extent that the original March 26 Order did not already prohibit this behavior, this Court can and should clarify or extend the Order to protect family members of the Court on the record described below,” prosecutors wrote in a Monday supplemental filing, “and should warn defendant that any future disregard of the Order will result in sanctions.”

