Manhattan DA Seizes Records From Trump Honcho’s Ex-Daughter-in-Law
BODY OF EVIDENCE
Manhattan prosecutors have reportedly seized boxes of financial records from Trump Organization honcho Allen Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law. The Washington Post reports that investigators for District Attorney Cyrus Vance had a grand jury subpoena for bank, credit card, and tax records involving Barry Weisselberg, Allen’s son, who managed the Wollman ice rink for the Trumps. The subpoena sought records related to the Trump Organization or the rink that Barry’s ex, Jennifer, had as a result of their divorce battle. “My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization,” Jennifer Weisselberg told the paper. Vance’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into the company’s finances, and it’s increasingly clear the elder Weisselberg is a focus of that probe.