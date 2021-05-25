CHEAT SHEET
Manhattan DA Convenes Grand Jury in Trump Probe
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened the grand jury panel that will decide whether to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and the company’s executives, The Washington Post reports. The investigation by Cyrus Vance, Jr., into whether the Trump Organization skirted taxes and committed bank fraud has lasted for more than two years. The grand jury will hear evidence three days a week for six months. Trump himself has called the probe “the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country” and denied wrongdoing. Vance has said he plans to leave his office at the end of this year, leaving the investigation and possible prosecution of Trump to his successor.