Prosecutors Tell Witness to Prepare to Testify Before Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe: Report

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office have instructed at least one witness involved in the investigation of Donald Trump and his eponymous company to prepare to give testimony to a grand jury convened this week, CNN reports. The secret panel will determine whether prosecutors bring criminal charges after the city’s attorneys present evidence as to possible tax evasion by the Trump Organization, hush money payments made to women on the former president’s behalf, potentially illegal executive compensation, and other financial matters. The jury will hear evidence from the district attorney’s investigation, which has spanned multiple years, for three days a week for the next six months, according to multiple reports.