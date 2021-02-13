Manhattan DA Investigating Trump’s Multi-Million Dollar Property Loans: Report
LOOKING INTO IT
The Manhattan District Attorney is looking into loans awarded to former Donald Trump for four New York City properties, adding to the probes the former president already faces, The Wall Street Journal reports. Cyrus Vance, Jr.’s office is investigating financials related to the Trump International Hotel, Trump Plaza, Trump Tower, and a skyscraper at 40 Wall Street. The sum of the loans is more than $280 million, all awarded by subsidiaries of Ladder Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust where the Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer’s son works. Vance’s office is also working on a larger investigation into possible insurance fraud and other alleged crimes by the Trump Organization, which has involved legal battles over access to the former president’s tax returns.