Manhattan DA Subpoenas Private School in Probe of Trump Organization: Report
PERMANENT RECORDS
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has subpoenaed a private school as part of its investigation into potential financial fraud by the Trump Organization, The Wall Street Journal reports. Attorneys under DA Cyrus Vance Jr. have sent requests for documents and information to the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, attended by two grandchildren of longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. According to the Journal, Weisselberg and Donald Trump signed the checks that paid for the grandchildren’s tuition between 2012 and 2019, amounting in all to $500,000. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Allen’s son and the children’s mother, said she believed the tuition payments were part of Allen’s compensation package from the Trump Organization. Vance’s office has been attempting to coax Weisselberg into cooperating with the investigation for several months.