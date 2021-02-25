Manhattan DA Subpoenas Bannon’s Financial Records
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has subpoenaed financial records from Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump. Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office is scrutinizing We Build the Wall, Bannon’s crowd-funding campaign for Trump’s long-promised border wall. Subpoenas went out to Wells Fargo, which held the funds Bannon raised, and GoFundMe, which he used to raise them. Trump pardoned Bannon of federal conspiracy charges related to the campaign in late January, but Trump and his associates are facing myriad legal troubles in the wake of his presidency: The New Jersey attorney general’s office is also investigating the We Build the Wall fundraising, and the Manhattan DA is investigating Trump himself for potential financial crimes.