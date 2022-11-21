Manhattan D.A. Is Jumpstarting Probe Into Trump Hush-Money Payment: Report
BACK TO BASICS
The Manhattan district attorney’s office is looking to reboot a criminal investigation into Donald Trump over the $130,000 of hush money allegedly paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times reports. Previous investigations under prior district attorneys failed to bear fruit, in part because investigators decided to instead focus on Trump’s wider business practices. But the Times reports that D.A. Alvin Bragg is considering adding new charges to Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, in an effort to pressure testimony out of him on the payment. Weisselberg recently took a plea deal on unrelated tax fraud charges. On Friday, in a criminal trial against the Trump Organization on similar charges, Weisselberg implicated other executives along with Eric and Donald Jr., but has yet to turn on the former president.