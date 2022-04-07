Manhattan District Attorney Says Their Trump Criminal Probe Is Far From Over
HOLD YOUR HORSES
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday that Donald Trump’s business practices remain under criminal investigation—despite two high-profile departures, a leadership shakeup, an upcoming grand jury term expiration, and a Daily Beast report about prosecutors returning documents to people. In a statement, Bragg insisted that his office was still pursuing its three-year investigation “without fear or favor.” He said a team of “career prosecutors” were “exploring evidence not previously explored.” Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, a pair of senior-level prosecutors who had been tapped to lead the probe, quit on Feb. 23 and said the case had been “suspended indefinitely.” Bragg denied that, adding that the grand jury expiration was not “magic” timing that would force his office to drop a case. The news spells double trouble for Trump, who was earlier Thursday hit by Attorney General Letitia James’ office asking a judge to hold him in contempt of court.